All Stories View all
Russia offers Philippines arms and close friendship
Russia is ready to supply the Philippines with sophisticated weapons including aircraft and submarines and aims to become a close…More
Gambia army chief backs President Jammeh
Gambia’s army chief reaffirmed his loyalty to embattled President Yahya Jammeh on Wednesday in the face of a possible regional…More
Vehicles trapped at borders as ban on imports takes off
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has kicked off the implementation of the policy banning importation of vehicles through the land…More
Gunmen linked to Muslim rebels free more than 150 inmates from Philippine prison
Around 100 armed men with links to Muslim rebels stormed a prison in the southern Philippines on Wednesday, killing a…More
Car bomb wounds four U.N. guards in Somalia’s capital
A car bomb wounded at least four U.N. guards when it exploded near a United Nations compound in Somalia’s capital…More
Maersk, Alibaba team up to offer online booking service for ship space
The world’s largest container shipping line Maersk has teamed up with Alibaba (BABA.N) to allow shippers of goods to reserve…More
Lufthansa plans to employ more than 3,000 new staff in 2017
German airline Lufthansa plans to hire more than 3,000 new staff in 2017, most of them flight attendants, it said…More
Dangote tomato factory to resume production February
The Dangote Tomato Processing Factory in Kadawa, Kura Local Government Area of Kano State is to resume production in February.…More
Abuja airport to be closed on March 8
The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Nigeria’s Federal Capital, Abuja, will now be closed on March 8. The move will…More
Gambia electoral commission head flees country
The Chairman, Gambian Electoral Commission, Alieu Momar Njai, has fled the country following threats to his life, his nephew said…More