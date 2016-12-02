14-year-old boy ‘shot mum and brother in head as they slept then framed his dad’

Jacob Remaley allegedly waited for his dad to go to work before carrying out the killings

A 14-year-old boy has been accused of shooting his eight-year-old brother and mum in the forehead as they slept then tried to frame his dad for the murders.

Jacob Remaley from Pennsylvania, US, called 911 on Wednesday and told cops his mother and sibling were dead and his father had placed a gun in his bed before leaving home.

State Police Trooper Stephen Limani said he later confessed to the killings and revealed he waited for his dad David to go to work, then took an unloaded handgun from on top of the fridge.

Remaley then loaded it and shot his mum Dana, 46 and Caleb in their beds.

It is also alleged he told cops he would have shot his father as well if he had not left the house at 5.40am.

Remaley was charged as an adult on Wednesday with two counts of criminal homicide and third-degree murder.

He will now undergo medical treatment and a mental health evaluation before he is brought before a court.

Limani said the teen had not been getting along with his parents recently, which was the only indication of a motif.

However he did not seem to be having any problems with his brother.

Remaley shot his mother, then his brother in the forehead with a Ruger .380 handgun, TribLive.com reported.

According to the affidavit he then called 911 and told the dispatcher it was his father who had done it.

He is quoted as saying: “Why didn’t he kill me? I need help.”

Remaley then hung up, but called back, and according to to the affidavit accused the operator of hanging up on him.

He then demanded an ambulance was sent to the house.

When first responders arrived they found the teen standing in the front yard with blood on his knee, wearing only T-shirt and a pair of boxer shorts.

He was repeating the word: “Mum.”

Paramedics gave Remaley a blanket and he went back inside the house. But he allegedly then took the gun and walked down the street, where he bumped into a neighbour, who convinced the teen to discard it and go and speak to officers.

“That neighbour did a very good job in de-escalating the situation. The last thing we want to do is approach a 14-year-old with a firearm,” Limani said.

Remaley was later taken to a hospital and was questioned by cops where, according to the affidavit, he confessed to the killings.

A friend of the family described the teen as a polite, kind, straight-A student who went to church and played sports.

“He’s such a good kid. If you could pick a friend for your kid it would be Jacob,’Anita Stoner told WTAE-TV.

