Air Peace launches Sokoto route March 1

Days after it took delivery of its twelfth aircraft, a 114-capacity Boeing 737-500, Air Peace has announced its plan to commence flight operations from Lagos and Abuja into Sokoto with effect from March 1.

According to the airline, Sokoto, the seat of caliphate, “is a strategic social, economic and religious centre reputed for its unbroken record of peaceful coexistence in the North.”

Spokesman of the airline, Chris Iwarah said the airline anchored on the ideals of peace has decided to spread its wing of peace to the seat of the caliphate.

The commencement of the Sokoto flight would be happening barely two weeks after the airline launched its first regional operation to Accra Ghana.

Iwarah said Sokoto would be the fifth route the carrier would be launching in six months in line with its huge expansion plan.

The airline entered the Lagos-Benin-Lagos and the Abuja-Benin-Abuja routes in September 2016. Air Peace also started its Lagos-Uyo-Lagos flight operations in December 2016.

In a statement, he said, “We are pleased to announce the commencement of our flight operations from Lagos and Abuja into Sokoto starting Wednesday, March 1.

“We are indeed happy to lead the new effort for seamless connection between the state and other parts of Nigeria. Our entry into the Sokoto route is a timely response to the yearnings of the government, good people of the state and the entire North to bring our spectacular flight services closer to them.

“Towards the end of 2016, we promised to connect Nigeria, Africa and other parts of the world. We have been delivering on our promise consistently since.”