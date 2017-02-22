Air Peace receives 12th aircraft, opens Lekki office

Air Peace Chief Operating Officer, Mrs Oluwatoyin Olajide, told newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos that the aircraft landed at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos at about 2.15pm on Tuesday.

She said the arrival of the aircraft would greatly boost the airline’s expansion drive especially as it had commenced its daily Lagos-Accra-Lagos flight operations on February 16.

Olajide said the airline had earlier entered the Lagos-Benin-Lagos, Abuja-Benin-Abuja and the Lagos-Uyo-Lagos routes.

According to her, Air Peace is also planning to start flight operations to Sokoto in a few days’ time.

She said, “Our customers are our greatest asset. Their support and loyalty have ensured our rapid growth, expansion and choice as Nigeria’s preferred airline.

“At a time the aviation industry is facing a lot of challenges, we have continued to show strength and maintain very high standards. Our banks and other creditors have also been very supportive because of our integrity.”

Olajide explained that the airline was uncompromising in the maintenance of its aircraft to guarantee the safety of its customers.

“Two of our aircraft are also arriving from C-check. We insisted on the regulatory heavy maintenance in accordance with Boeing requirements.

“We insist on very high safety standards because we greatly value the lives of our esteemed customers”, she said.

Olajide disclosed that the airline was planning on hitting more regional and international destinations, including Abidjan, Douala, Niamey, Dakar, Johannesburg, South Africa, Dubai, Mumbai, Guangzhou-China, Atlanta and London.

“We will also be covering more local destinations in a matter of days. Already, we are set to commence flight operations into Sokoto.

“So we are getting more aircraft and doing heavy maintenance of our fleet to sustain the high safety standards we have been known for since we started commercial flight operations,” she said.

Meanwhile, Air Peace has opened a new office at Plot C, Block 12E, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State to bring its services closer to its customers.

Olajide said the airline was opening more offices across the country to bring its services closer to the people.

She confirmed that the airline’s customers could now do their bookings, change their reservations and complete other transactions at the new office and save themselves the stress of going to the airport to enjoy its services.

