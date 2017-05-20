APC warns against coup in Nigeria

Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned against truncating democracy and said the people would resist attempts to state a coup against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The National Publicity Secretary of APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, issued the warning while reacting to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai’s allegations that some individuals were approaching some Army officers and soldiers for undisclosed political reasons.

He warned: “It is clear to everyone that Nigerians will defend their own democracy, ” the Sun reported.

“We have hesitated to react so far because we think that the house belongs to us, so we wanted to wait for Nigerians to react and Nigerians have reacted.

“If there was any such thing in the offing, I think it is clear to everyone that Nigerians will defend their own democracy.”

Buratai has said that “Nigerian Army is a thorough professional, disciplined, loyal and apolitical institution that has clear constitutional roles and responsibilities.”

He also warned that soldiers interested in politics to resign their commission or apply for voluntary discharge forthwith.

“Any officer or soldier of Nigerian Army found to be hobnobbing with such elements or engaged in unprofessional conducts such as politicking would have himself or herself to blame”, he added.

-NAN