Appeal court affirms Sheriff as PDP chairman

The Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt on Friday affirmed former governor of Borno state, Ali Modu Sheriff, has the authentic national chairman of the party.

It was gathered that the three judges of the court in a unanimous decision agreed that the Modu Sheriff is the chairman of the PDP.

Senators Ahmed Makarfi and Ali Modu Sheriff have tested their legal muscles through various litigations in many courts in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt, with each getting favourable orders and directives with the attendant effect on stability in the party.

Chieftains of the party from the two sides had at various fora expressed readiness to abide by the outcome of the appeal court verdict with a view to bringing lasting peace in the party.

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt had last year gave legitimacy to Makarfi as the chairman of the party, while another court of coordinate jurisdiction in Abuja, headed by Justice Okon Abang, had ruled that Sheriff should be recognised as the chairman. The PDP has not been able to play the role of leading opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because of the crisis ravaging it from within.

An appeal court in Abuja had on December 16, 2016, adjourned indefinitely, the separate hearing in the leadership tussle so as to pave way for the Port Harcourt division of the court to exhaust the case before it. Both Makarfi and Sheriff have been operating from satellite offices following the closure of the national headquarters of the party, at Wadata Plaza in Abuja. The crisis in the PDP is also raging in many states where Makarfi and Sheriff share the loyalty of members.