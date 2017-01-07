Arsenal extend FA Cup record, with Wenger still faultless

The Gunners have now gone 21 seasons since they last exited the competition at the third-round stage, with their manager never falling at that hurdle

No side has won the FA Cup on more occasions than Arsenal, with the Gunners topping that particular chart on 12 successes alongside Manchester United.

They have found a formula that works down the years, with back-to-back triumphs toasted in 2014 and 2015.

Their defence was ended at the quarter-final stage last season, but the north London outfit tend to go deep into the competition.

In fact, they boast an impressive record when it comes to negotiating the third-round hurdle – with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Preston North End on Saturday stretching a 21-year run.

Arsene Wenger has never tasted defeat in a first FA Cup outing of the season, with the Frenchman maintaining that faultless record in 2016-17.

Wenger took charge of the Gunners in October 1996, nine months on from their last third-round failure in English football’s most prestigious knockout tournament.

Victory over Preston this season means that Sheffield United remain the last side to humble Arsenal, with the Blades prevailing 1-0 in a replay at Bramall Lane in January 1996.