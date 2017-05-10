Arsenal go fifth as they continue hunt for top-four

Arsenal dug deep Monday night to end their 14th year nightmare at Southampton and grab the vital three points to keep alive their hopes of winning a spot in the top four in the English Premier League.

With three games in hand, they are now fifth on the table, with 66 points, with four points separating them from Liverpool, who are third with 70 points but with two games more to play to end the season.

The Gunners are also three points away from Manchester City, with both of them having three games to play.

The Gunners playing a 3-4-2-1 formation dominated the first half at St Mary’s Stadium, but could not find the net.

The deadlock was however broken by Alexis Sanchez in the 60th minute, when he dribbled past the Southampton defence, after a pass by Mesut Ozil.

Olivier Giroud doubled Arsenal advantage in the 83rd minute following a Sanchez cross and an Aaron Ramsey header before Giroud executed the clinical finish, also with his head.

Arsenal now have 66 points, one point more than Manchester United who are now sixth on the table.

The hardworking Sanchez has now scored 20 goals in the season, the first Arsenal forward to do so in the last five years, since Robin Van Persie’s record 30 goals in the 2011/2012 season.

