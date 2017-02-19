Boko Haram would have taken Aso Rock if PDP had stayed in power – Garba Shehu

Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu has said it took President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership to halt Boko Haram’s march towards Aso Rock in 2015.

He also announced that Nigeria now ranks as the world’s second largest producer of rice.

Shehu said this at a special interactive session with students of various tertiary institutions, in Abuja, on Saturday.

The event was organised by the Pro-Buhari Support for Good Governance in Nigeria.

He assured members of the group that their support for the President would not be in vain noting that as an individual, Buhari has attained heights most men can only dream about.

According to him, in his youth, the President chose a career in the military and rose to become an army general and went on to become military Head-of-State.

On the war against Boko Haram terrorists, Shehu said, “Look at all of the way the efforts that have been put in rolling back Boko Haram; there are many people who believe that if not for President Muhammadu Buhari, had PDP continued in this country in 2015, they would have taken over Aso Rock by now.”

On the economy he said, “The president is working hard to restructure the economy, this is very much misunderstood by Nigerians. Unfortunately, it is easier to destroy than to build.

“We met a situation that the economy had been ravaged and people are used to lifestyles that can no longer be sustained. No country will develop when you are having to import everything including tooth pick and tissue paper.

“All of the money earned was just going to buy food. As I speak to you now Nigeria just achieved the record of the second largest of rice in the world.

“The rice revolution just started a year ago. A newspaper did an investigation in Kebbi and they found out that there were 48,000 new millionaires in Kebbi state alone for growing rice. Over reliance on oil has killed this country and we cannot continue like this.”