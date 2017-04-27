CBN offers $100m forex to dealers

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday said it had offered 100 million dollars to authorised dealers as its intervention to stabilise the foreign exchange market.

Mr Isaac Okoroafor, Acting Director of the Corporate Communications Department of the apex bank disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Okorafor, however, said that no intervention was made in the retail window in Thursday’s auction.

He said that the bank continued its weekly sale of foreign exchange to the Bureau de Change (BDC) segment to meet the needs of low-end users.

The apex bank spokesman further said that the bank had observed that quite a good number of dealers were adhering to the forex guidelines.

Okorafor said the CBN would continue to monitor activities of authorised dealers to ensure that no outfit or individual circumvented laid down forex rules.

He urged all concerned to put the Nigerian economy first, adding that the CBN was determined to guarantee the international value of the naira.

-NAN