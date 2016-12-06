Dad jailed for life for leaving son to die in hot car while ‘sexting’ a woman

Justin Ross Harris, 36, has been jailed for life without the possibility of parole for leaving his son to die in a hot car.

Prosecutors, while arguing that Harris wanted to be free of family responsibilities, said he went into his office and sent sexually explicit messages to a woman while his son, Cooper, died in ‘the most tortuous, horrific, unimaginable way possible’.

According to an investigation carried out, Harris had made Internet searches about life without children and how to survive prison, and watched videos of animals dying in cars in the sun.

Although, he said he forgot to drop his son off at daycare on June 18, 2014 and didn’t realise he had left the boy strapped into his car seat until after he had driven for a few minutes after leaving work, a police detective said Harris had texted sexually explicit messages to six women, one of them as young as 17, while his son was baking to his death.

Aside from being jailed for life for the murder count, he was also given 32 years for the other crimes by the Cobb County Superior Court Judge, Mary Staley Clark.

“The evidence showed that this defendant was driven by selfishness and committed an unspeakable act against his own flesh and blood.”

Metro UK reports that Harris frowned throughout the proceeding but did not show any emotion as the sentence was read out.

However, his attorney, Maddox Kilgore, said he planned to file a motion for a new trial.