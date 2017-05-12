EU, U.S. to review electronic device ban on flights

Top European officials are set to talk with the Head of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Friday, as the EU seeks information from the U.S. about a possible ban on larger electronic devices on flights from Europe.

The DHS already confirmed that it was considering expanding restrictions on laptops and similar electronic devices in aircraft cabins, to include flights from Europe and other parts of the world.

“The phone call with U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly and “a number of” European ministers was set for the meeting later on Friday.

“Our interest is to stay informed so that we have a possibility to share the information with our member states,” European Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said.

She said members of the European Commission also sent a letter to their U.S. counterparts on Thursday, expressing the EU’s wish to “continue to pursue the very close cooperation” the bloc has had with the U.S. on aviation security.

The DHS announced on March 21 that laptops and other large electronic devices would be banned from airliner cabins on direct flights to the U.S. from 10 Middle Eastern airports.

This includes Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Morocco.

The ban applies to laptops, tablet computers, e-book readers and cameras.

They must be placed in checked baggage.

Approved medical devices are exempt, but must go through additional screening.

-dpa/NAN