Fed Govt. declares Monday public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Monday, May 1, 2017 as public holiday to commemorate the 2017 Workers’ Day celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd.) made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement on Friday by the Director, Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido.

He congratulated Nigerian workers for their resilience, hard work and commitment to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari despite current challenges.

The minister urged them to continue to support the President “in his desire to fight corruption, ensure security of lives and property, and stabilize the economy through creation of jobs and diversification of the economy.”

Dambazau further urged the workers to re-educate themselves to the service of the nation and to remain productive for the growth and development of the country, particularly now that the government is embarking on the implementation of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

The minister wishes all Nigerian workers a joyful and peaceful celebration, the statement added.