Former NNPC boss, Kupolokun heads Akeredolu’s transition committee

Ondo State Governor-elect, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu, has inaugurated a 21-member Transition Committee ahead of his inauguration on Feb. 24, 2017.

Akeredolu also inaugurated two other committees to help chart a course for the incoming administration.

He said that the transition committee, headed by Dr Funso Kupolokun would “interact with the incumbent government of Ondo State to ensure a seamless transition and effective receipt of detailed handover notes.”

The governor-elect, also announced the formation of a 158-member Strategic Development and Policy Implementation Committee, headed by Mr Agboola Ajayi.

He said it was to “develop a detailed sectoral policy and programme document which would be called `A Blueprint to Progress in Ondo State 2017 – 2021′.

“Its document shall guide government towards effective service delivery and a purposeful tenure.

“The underlying focus of its assignment is also to guide government to deliver on the popular five cardinal programmes which formed the very kernel of our campaign promises.”

Another committee, with 78 members, chaired by Alhaji Jamiu Ekungba, was also constituted by Akeredolu to plan the inauguration of the incoming administration.

He said that the incoming government must plan well to ease out of current challenges.

He identified some of the challenges to include the collapse of industries, unpaid salaries and pension, and high level.