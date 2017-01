The Federal Road Safety Commission has asked the command to forthwith adhere to an earlier directive to suspend booking of motorists for fire extinguisher, light and caution sign violations.

In a memo dated Dec. 27, 2016, The Deputy Corps Marshal, Mr. Ojeme I. Ewhrudjakpor, frowned at the fact that motorists were still being booked for such offenses.

He said commanding officers should bring the content of the memo to the attention of their staff and ensure compliance.

