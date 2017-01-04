Gambia electoral commission head flees country

The Chairman, Gambian Electoral Commission, Alieu Momar Njai, has fled the country following threats to his life, his nephew said on Tuesday.

Njai had declared Adama Barrow the winner of the December 1 presidential election, but President Yahya Jammeh has refused to relinquish power, challenging the election results in court.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that Modou Njai told newsmen that his uncle had left the country because of the threats.

“He was not willing to leave but the family had to put pressure on him. I understand that he is currently outside Gambia,’’ he said.

Security forces had earlier occupied the office of the electoral commission and denied members of staff access for weeks, but have since left the premises.

Barrow said on Monday that he would take over power on January 19 as mandated by the constitution, in spite of Jammeh’s court challenge.

After over two decades in power, Jammeh, 51, lost the election to Barrow, a former real estate agent who was little known even in Gambia before he announced his candidacy.

Meanwhile, the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has warned against any military action by the Economic Community of West African State in Gambia.

He stated that such an action could plunge the country into bloodletting and threaten the security and peace of the entire sub-region.

A statement by the Special Adviser (Media) to Deputy President of the Senate, Uche Anichukwu, quoted Ekweremadu as saying this.

The Gambian President had accused ECOWAS of declaring war after he made a U-turn when he had earlier conceded electoral defeat.

Leaders of the 15-member ECOWAS bloc had said they would “take all necessary action to enforce the results” of the December 1, 2016 presidential election.

But Jammeh, in his New Year’s speech on Saturday night, retorted that the decision by the ECOWAS Summit was “totally illegal” as it violated the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of member states.

“It is in effect a declaration of war and an insult to our constitution. It is therefore absolutely unacceptable. Let me make it very clear that we are ready to defend the country and there will be no compromise on this,” he stated.

Ekweremadu, however, expressed his regret that West Africa had witnessed so many bloodbaths, including armed conflicts and human sufferings engendered by insurgency and terrorism.

The former Speaker of the Parliament of the ECOWAS Parliament urged the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government and the international community to explore dialogue to resolve the logjam, while also allowing Gambian laws to take preeminence as a sovereign nation.

The Deputy Senate President called for sanctions in line with the traditions and relevant Protocols of ECOWAS rather than any form of military action, should dialogue and judicial options failed.

He said, “From Liberia to Sierra Leone, Cote D’Ivoire, among others, West Africa has seen so much bloodletting and political instability. Heavy destruction of lives and property has also been visited on the sub-region by insurgency and terrorism, which remain present danger to the peace and security of West Africa.