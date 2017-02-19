Gifty evicted from Big Brother Naija

Gifty has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija reality show.

ThinTallTony, Marvis and Gifty had been nominated for eviction on Monday.

The fair-complexioned housemate was sent packing on Sunday during the weekly eviction show.

Gifty had been nominated for two straight weeks but survived the eviction process last week.

She received the lowest number of votes among the housemates nominated for eviction.

Marvis got the highest number of votes from the public to avoid eviction.

Before the eviction show began, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu had invited the housemates to play a game of ‘High Stakes’ on the stage.

The three nominated housemates, fake housemates and Bally (because of his green advantage card) were not included in the game.

TBoss, who lost the game, is expected to wash dishes used by housemates on Monday.

Bisola won the game and managed to secure immunity from nomination next week.

Earlier, during the diary session with Big Brother, Gifty had said she was comfortable in the house and didn’t want to leave.

Ice Prince and Vanessa Mdee performed at the eviction show.