Gov. Emmanuel warns Akwa Ibom federal appointees

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has threatened to deal with any federal appointee from the state, who tries to cause disunity among people of the state through careless utterances.

Emmanuel, who described federal appointees as idiots during a solemn assembly organised by the state government to usher in the New Year on Monday, boasted that he was live on television stations worldwide as evidence of his rage against the federal appointees.

“Let me warn every Akwa Ibom person; do not take our Christianity for granted; do not take our humility of God’s glory for granted, and do not take our law for granted. In 2017, any Akwa Ibom son or daughter that is given appointment anywhere, we thank God for your appointments.

“If you use your appointment to come into this state to cause disunity, I can assure you that I have the full assurances of the youths not to let any idiot who will come forthwith to make any nonsense proclamation in the state to go (scot free).

“Let me let people know all over the world; for Jesus Christ to come in the form of man to be a leader he had to learn humility. Humility is one of the qualities of a good leader. You cannot serve people if you are not humble. As a good leader, humility is required. You must subject yourself to what God wants to do,” Emmanuel declared.

Emmanuel, however, asked Akwa Ibom people to “do unto others what you wish others to do to you.”

He added that those who were spreading falsehood in a bid to slow the progress of the state would not enjoy the mercies of God.

The governor, who noted that he was not only the political leader, but also the spiritual leader of the state; prayed for abundance, unity and love in the state.

Pastor S. A. Isaiah, who preached at the service, under the theme, “I will Show Mercy,” and read from Romans 9:15, said that God could only show mercy to the people who were ready to receive His mercy.

He urged the people to live in peace and unity in order for the state to enjoy the blessings that God had in store them.

Bishop Emma Isong, who led one of the prayer sessions at the event, urged the people to shelve their grievances and come together to build the state.

Present at the service, were the immediate past governor of the state and the Senate Minority Leader, Mr. Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr. Onofiok Luke, some state executive members, the National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Dr. Supo Ayokunle; the former president of CAN and prelate emeritus of Methodist Nigeria, His Eminence Sunday Mbang, among others.