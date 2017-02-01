Governor Wike condoles with family of Rivers CP

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has condoled with the family of Rivers Commissioner of Police, Mr Francis Odesanya, who died after a brief illness.

Odesanya died while on admission at Sterling Hospital Ahmedabad-Gujarat in India in the early hours of Tuesday.

Wike in a statement issued by his spokesman, Simeon Nwakaudu, in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, described Odesanya’s death as shocking and untimely.

He said the late police officer was a thoroughbred professional who played a key role in the fight against crime in Rivers.

“The quality contributions from the late police commissioner would be missed by all members of the Rivers State Security Council,” he said.

Wike condoled with the Nigeria Police Force headquarters and officers and men of the Rivers Police Command over the death of their colleague.

The governor prayed God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.