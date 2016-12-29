Heavy traffic as train crashes into trailer in Kaduna

A Lagos bound train from Kano collided with a trailer at railway crossing in Kawo, Kaduna, and cut the trailer into two, the Federal Road Safety Corps said in Kaduna on Wednesday.

The Sector Commander of FRSC in the state, Mr. Francis Udoma, said that the incident occurred at 3 a.m., adding however, that no life was lost.

Udoma explained that the train, carrying Nigerian soldiers and civilians, crashed into the trailer, belonging to W.A Group of Companies, carrying sugarcane.

He said the accident occurred when the driver of the trailer insisted on crossing the rail line even when the train was blaring.

He said the incident caused traffic jam that lasted for six hours.

Udoma said motorist coming from Kano and other northern states, as well as those coming from the southern and the eastern part of the country were all stranded at the railway crossing.

He said, “We deployed our men, including myself, when we received the call, and arrived there to manage the traffic jam for hours.

“We were there until 9 a.m. before we were able to open the road for motorists to pass through.”

He blamed the accident on the impatience of the trailer driver, whom he said might be suffering from hearing problem.

He said, “It could be that the driver had problem hearing, because train normally will blare, but this driver, even with the horn decided to cross.

“This is abnormal. Nobody with normal hearing sense would take such a risk.”

The FRSC boss advised drivers with hearing defect to get hearing aids to avoid accidents.

-NAN