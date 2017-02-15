ISTANDWITHBUHARI group rally support for Buhari in Kano

Thousands of people, including women and youths, on Wednesday in Kano held a rally, organized by group, ‘’I STAND WITH BUHARI’’, in support of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The supporters, who converged on the Shoprite at Zoo Road in Kano metropolis, trekked to the Government House through Maiduguri Road and Emir’s Palace through the State Road.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the supporters chanted solidarity songs, ‘Sai Buhari’ meaning “up Buhari.”

They also carried placards with various inscriptions some of which read: ”100 per cent support to EFCC, “We support Buhari”, ‘’One Nigeria, and We stand with Buhari’’ among others.

Addressing journalists at the Emir’s Palace, the Northern Media Coordinator for the group, Mr. Ibrahim Garba-iceman, said the rally was organized to show solidarity to Buhari for doing good work for the country.

He said that the group was particularly appreciative of the Buhari-led administration’s fight against corruption and insecurity in the country.

“The decision by our group, I STAND WITH BUHARI, to organize the mega rally is to express our support for what Buhari is doing for the country.

“This rally is coming on the heels of the recent revelations on the recovery of billions of dollars and naira by the EFCC.

“It is very unfortunate that by the recent revelations, very few Nigerians are controlling our economy, “ he said.

According to him, the group also find it necessary to come en masse and show to the world that Nigerians are solidly behind President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are not going back until good governance prevails in the country. We will also support Buhari come 2019.”

Garba-iceman said the group would hold similar rally in Kaduna, Port Harcourt, Abuja and Lagos.

He also said that the group held a special prayer for speedy recovery of Buhari and his return to the country.

The rally was characterized by tight security with armed policemen providing guarding the group in all the places the supporters went.

Anti-government protests were held in Abuja and Lagos on February 6 by some group of people #IStandWithNigeria”.

The protest was initially initiated by hip hop artiste Tubaba, who later called it off in order not avoid the protest from being hijacked.

In spite of his move to stop the protest some people went ahead to march in Lagos and Abuja.

The Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress also protested, but in support of the anti-corruption agenda and called for a stiffer campaign against corruption.

-NAN