Manchester City Confirm Gabriel Jesus Move

Manchester City have finally confirmed the signing of Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus from Palmeiras.

Despite agreeing the deal in the summer, Jesus stayed at his former club until the end of the year.

It was expected Jesus would sign for City at the start of 2017, but the move was delayed due to an issue with paperwork, which has now been resolved.

“I want to win titles and Manchester City is a club that is used to winning,” Jesus explained.

“City is a Club that always competes for the title in the competitions it enters, so that was an important factor, and because of the manager, Guardiola, and the squad.”

Jesus, 19, was one of the most-sought after players in world football and a key target for Pep Guardiola.

City’s director of football, Txiki Begiristain said: “Gabriel is a technically gifted player who was chased by some of Europe’s biggest clubs and we are delighted he decided to join City.

“He has the potential to become one of the best attacking players in the game and we look forward to watching him develop further here in Manchester.

“I think with Pep Guardiola as manager and the squad we already have here, Jesus has the perfect platform to reach his full potential.”

The Brazilian will wear the number 33 shirt at City and is available to make his debut against Spurs at the weekend.