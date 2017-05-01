Nigeria Immigration redeploys 518 officers from airports over sharp practices

Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, has redeployed 518 officers of the service from five international airports and state commands, “to checkmate sharp practices among the affected officers.”

Many travellers have been complaining of how Immigration officers demand bribe or tips when they encounter them.

Sunday James, the NIS spokesperson, in a statement on Sunday, said that the Comptroller-General of the NIS, Muhammad Babandede, ordered the massive redeployment as part of plans to instil professionalism and enhance service delivery to the public.

The airports are‎ Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja; Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, Port Harcourt International Airport; and Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu.

The NIS boss said that the measure was also meant to‎ ‎reduce the number of officers in the formations by half, for efficient service delivery

Babandede warned immigration officers on the need to align with the change mantra and eliminate all unnecessary bureaucracy in the course of rendering services to the public.

The Federal Government recently established the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, PBEC, with the mandate to fast track the ease of doing business in Nigeria.