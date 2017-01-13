Nigerian Army explains how officer died

The Nigerian Army, 2 Division Ibadan, has said that the late Commandant of Command Secondary School, Ibadan, Anthony Okeyim, a colonel, died of “intracranial pressure” arising from fracture in the skull.

This was contained in a statement signed by Timothy Antigha, a colonel and Deputy Director, Public Relations, Nigerian Army, 2 Division, on Thursday.

The body of Mr. Okeyim was on Monday, December 12, 2016 found at his apartment located in the school premises.

Mr. Okeyim was promoted to Brigadier-General and was waiting to be decorated with his new rank before his death.

Usman Yusuf, the Garisson Commander, 2 Division had at a news conference on December 13 told said that the General Officer Commanding(GOC), Chukwunedum Abraham, a brigadier general, had ordered that security be mounted around the premises.

The statement by the army said “investigation into the unfortunate incident was ongoing and appreciable progress has been made.”

It stated that an autopsy conducted revealed that the late senior officer died as a result of intracranial pressure arising from fracture of the skull.

“I assure you all that the ongoing investigation will not leave any stone unturned and would also not be concluded until the perpetrators of the crime are identified and brought to justice.

“In the light of the foregoing, it is important to add that any other stories connected with this case spread by certain faceless individuals are false, diversionary and aimed at derailing the ongoing investigation,” the statement read.