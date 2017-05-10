Nigerian Army releases postings

The Nigerian Army has released the postings of 147 officers to some divisions, formations, training schools and Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

The posting was carried out to re-strategise the operations of the force, Brig.- Gen. Sani Kukasheka Usman, Director Army Public Relations, said on Wednesday in a statement.

The postings were released by the Office of the Military Secretary last week.

According to the postings, Maj.-Gen. R. O Yusuf, the Commander of Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, is now the Commander Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Minna.

Maj.- Gen. A Oyebade, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division Nigerian Army, will move to Army Headquarters as Chief of Logistics (COLOG).

Maj.-Gen. A. M Dikko has been posted from the Office of the National Security Adviser to 1 Division as GOC, while Major General I Attahiru is now the Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

Major General L. E. O Irabor will now move to Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), as the Field Commander.

Maj- Gen. P. J Dauke has been posted from 3 Division to 81 Division as GOC and Brig. –Gen. B. I Ahanotu will be Acting GOC 3 Division.

The erstwhile Registrar of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Brig. –Gen. I. M Yusuf will be the Acting GOC 7 Division and Brig.- Gen. S. O Olabanji, the Commandant of Amphibious Training School Calabar, is now the Acting GOC 8 Task Force Division.

The GOC 81 Division, Maj.- Gen. E. B Oyefolu, is now the Commander of Nigerian Army Training Centre (NATRAC), Kontagora, while Brig.- Gen. M. G Ali, has been moved to Nigerian Army Special Forces School Buni Yadi, as Commandant from NATRAC.

Similarly, Brig.-Gen. I. M Obot is now Brigade Commander 26 Task Force Brigade, while Brig.-Gen. A. O Quadri would move from the Office of the Chief of Army Staff to 25 Task Force Brigade as Commander.

Also affected in the new posting include some Commanders and Staff Officers at the Defence, Army Headquarters and Brigades.

