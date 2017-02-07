Why Nigerian certificates lose value — UK school

Certificates obtained outside Nigeria will continue to be more valued and considered over those obtained in the country due to some factors, the United Kingdom-based Metropolitan School of Business and Management, has said.

Among the reasons adduced for the value placed on foreign certificates by the institution include “use of dynamic and relevant practice-based approaches” and the combination of corporate experience with “interactive teaching methodology with live case studies”.

The Assistant Country Director of MSBM (Nigeria), Mosisiye Kayode, stated this in Abuja during the Enterprise 101 workshop organised for business managers, young professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs.

She said, “We have affiliations with schools in the UK but anyone participating in our school in Abuja has worked, studied and lived in the UK at a particular time because you cannot give what you do not have. So anyone who is going to teach in our class is someone who has studied, worked and lived in the UK .

“If you have a certificate from the UK, it is more appreciated because they know that we don’t just give you the teaching, we give you the real life scenario.

“Enterprise 101 has always been a vision of ours; we have actually been looking forward to bringing in people and entrepreneurs in Abuja to come around because most of them have things they will want to share with other young people just for young aspiring entrepreneurs to actually gain from.”

A civil servant and one of the participants, Chukwugozim Melekwe, said that regardless of his exposure to business from an early age and a successful job, the workshop was a platform to further learn and network to broaden his scope in business.

He said, “Even though I have some sort of safety net by working right now, it has always been a part of me to make things happen. We need knowledge to be successful. As a professional and aspiring business person, there are questions that I need answers for, there are things I need to know.”

Another participant, Yinka Lanre, said that businesses in Abuja were recording turnovers in billions.

He explained that MSBM is a UK institution that had come into Nigeria to bring cutting edge innovations to ensure strategic ideas that could be applied to businesses to attain more profit.