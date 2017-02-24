Nokia 3310 relaunch: Here’s what to expect from the new version

The best phone ever – no not the iPhone 7, the Nokia 3310 – is relaunching and we couldn’t be happier.

We might have access to the internet now, but back then we had Snake, which took up more of people’s time than Googling things… probably.

Anyway, it looks like some of the relaunch secrets have been leaked, revealing the reboot will be staying true to the original models.

According to Vtech, it will be sticking with the same iconic design, but won’t be quite as heavy or clunky, so you won’t need an industrial-strength belt to keep your jeans up if it’s in your pocket.

Also, there’ll be a fancy colour screen to replace the original monochrome one, and the handset will come in a variety of different colours.

Don’t worry though, the colour screen won’t be in high-resolution, so the battery life should still last the standard week.

That’ll mean no Snapchatting or taking selfies and you can say goodbye to Instagramming your lunch, but that’s how we lived in the olden days, so we will survive.

The exact release date is to be announced at the Mobile World Congress, set to take place in Barcelona next week (February 27), and the phone is expected to cost €59.

The big Nokia comeback will also see a relaunch of the Nokia 3, 5 and 6 as well.

Source: digitalspy.com