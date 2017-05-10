Osinbajo to decide SGF’s fate – Shehu Sani

The Chairman, Senate Ad hoc Committee on Humanitarian Issues in the North-East, Senator Shehu Sani, has said Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who is now the acting President, can determine the fate of the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

Sani said this during a breakfast television show, Sunrise Daily on Channels Television on Tuesday.

Sani’s panel, which indicted Lawal for his alleged role in the award of questionable contracts, had last week sent its report to Osinbajo’s panel, which was investigating Lawal.

Osinbajo’s panel was supposed to have submitted its report to President Muhammadu Buhari for further action but since Buhari had travelled out of the country and appointed Osinbajo as the acting President, there had been controversies regarding the next step that should be taken.

However, when asked to express his view, Sani said, “Well, we made our report and indicted public officials and companies involved. Now, the ball is on the side of the executive, before the Vice-President, and he knows very well that the integrity of the government is at stake.

“The report we provided was not a university thesis, it wasn’t a poem but an investigation that was backed with figures and what the government needs to do is to adopt the report.”