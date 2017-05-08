Osinbajo, Saraki bid Buhari farewell

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President Bukola Saraki on Sunday night paid a farewell visit to President Muhammadu Buhari who departed Abuja to London for medical check-up.

The President, who confirmed this development on his twitter handle on Sunday in Abuja, said he also received the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, in the Presidential Villa on similar mission.

President Buhari posted: “I received Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara at home this evening ahead of my trip tonight.’’

Chairman of the Governors’ Forum, Abdulaziz Yari, was also at the farewell visit.

President Buhari had earlier hosted the 82 rescued Chibok schoolgirls to a light reception shortly before the arrival of Osinbajo, Bukola and Dogara.

The President, at the reception, described the rescue of 82 Chibok schoolgirls as a pleasant 2nd anniversary gift to Nigerians.

President Buhari left for London for follow-up medical consultation with his doctors.

Buhari who left Abuja on Sunday night had been to London twice since last year for the same medical attention.

His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, disclosed in Abuja that Buhari had planned to leave Sunday afternoon, but decided to tarry a bit, due to the arrival of 82 Chibok schoolgirls who arrived Abuja earlier in the day.

“The President wishes to assure all Nigerians that there is no cause for worry.

“He is very grateful for the prayers and good wishes of the people, and hopes they would continue to pray for the peace and unity of the nation,” Adesina said.

According to the presidential aide, the length of the President’s stay in London will be determined by the doctors, saying that government will continue to function normally under the able leadership of the Vice President.

“President Buhari has transmitted letters about the trip to the Senate and the House of Representatives, in compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution,” he added.

President Buhari had travelled to London in January for a similar check up. He returned on 10 March, after 51 days.

Last year June, the President also travelled to check an ear infection.

