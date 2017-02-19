President Buhari deserves rest and should be allowed – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said politicians should allow President Muhammadu Buhari to enjoy his rest and stop disturbing him with needless visits.

He also said he remained a committed member of the Peoples Democratic Party loyal to Ahmed Makarfi-led faction despite the Court of Appeal judgment recognising Ali Modu Sheriff as the National Chairman.

He said, “We are not going anywhere. The matter has been appealed. In elections, three things are

important: party, candidate and people. We have the people. The power of the people is greater than the machinations of the people working against us.”

The governor spoke on a live programme tagged, ‘Meet Your Governor’ aired on the state-owned Ekiti Television and Radio Stations on Saturday.

Fayose, while praying for sound health for the president, said his desire for a better Nigeria accounted for why he had been criticising the Federal Government when things were not done the right way.

‎He explained that he had stopped criticising the president since he travelled abroad for medical attention because anyone could fall sick and the president should be allowed to enjoy his rest.

“I don’t have any problem with the president; the only problem I have is with his handlers. They will say something today and say another tomorrow. Anybody can fall sick.

“I have not been criticising the president because he is sick. When he comes back and he is not doing the right thing, we will continue to criticise him,” he said.

Describing the visits by some All Progressives Congress chieftains to the president as a make-belief and too much of eye service, Fayose said it would not have been necessary if the people knew the truth from the onset.

“It is God that gives power to whoever He wills. As humans, we can fall sick. But people should allow him to rest.

“Some people are visiting him to convince people that he is well; that is a make-belief and too much of eye-service.”

The governor said he would use the forthcoming international women’s day to celebrate and promote women in Ekiti.

Lamenting that many of them were educated but lacked exposure, Fayose said many of them were dying in silent because the men were not showing enough love and care.

“So many women are in pains today because some husbands had become terrors at home. We must consciously promote women, show love to them and assist them.”

He urged women to establish support groups that will champion their cause while promising to appoint more of them in his government.