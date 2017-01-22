President Buhari warns Vice Chancellors against funds mismanagement

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned authorities of the nation’s universities against mismanaging their institution’s allocation or engaging in gross moral and ethical violations.

The president said any university council or management indicted of immoral acts or fraudulent practices would henceforth be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Buhari’s Riot Act was contained in the speech read on his behalf in Abuja on Friday by the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, during the sixth convocation ceremony of the National Open University of Nigeria.

No fewer than 31 students were awarded first-class degrees out of the 12,000 students that graduated on the occasion.

Buhari said his administration placed a premium on tertiary education as a potent instrument of change in the collective resolve of the country for the rebirth of a new nation.

The President said he had already directed the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, to demand quarterly reports from universities detailing their major financial and administrative activities.

He said, “As we move to address the existing needs of our universities, we demand that the leadership of these institutions should reciprocate government’s gesture by judiciously utilising their funds with utmost integrity and probity.

“Any university council or management found wanting in relation to financial mismanagement or gross moral and ethical violations will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“I have already directed the Honourable Minister for Education to demand quarterly reports from all universities detailing their major financial and administrative activities. A template for such reports will soon be circulated to the universities by the Federal Ministry of Education through the NUC.”

At the event, 27-year-old Nkwor Jude Peter of the Department of Accounting from the Ikeja Study Centre in Lagos emerged the best graduating student with a Grade Point Average of 4.83.

Meanwhile, the NUC has vowed to shut any university in the country which rejects graduates of NOUN for postgraduate programmes because the institution’s degree is enjoying global acceptability.

The Vice Chancellor of NOUN, Prof. Abdallah Adamu, had on the occasion complained to the NUC boss that graduates of the institution were being denied admission for master’s and other postgraduate degree programmes in conventional universities.