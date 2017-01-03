President Buhari will reverse economic recession – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has expressed confidence in the ability of President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle the economic challenges confronting the country.

The governor said this on Sunday in Kano in his New Year message to the people.

Ganduje, who spoke through the state’s Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Mr. Mohammed Garba, also expressed optimism about year 2017.

He prayed that it would be full of opportunities, blessings and happiness for all Nigerians.

The governor said the past year had indeed not been very smooth on account of the economic recession in the country, expressing optimism, however, that the dogged commitment of President Buhari would bring about a turnaround.

According to the governor, dwindling revenue from the Federation Account has been affecting the fortunes of the state as is the case with other states in the country.

He said notwithstanding, the state government had been judiciously utilising the meagre resources coming to it in form of internally generated revenue to initiate and finance laudable and beneficial projects and programmes.

The governor listed the projects to include construction of new roads, bridges, underpass, flyover and the provision of potable water.

“Such projects and programmes have been positively touching the lives of the people. We have been doing that and we will continue to do it for the general development of Kano State.

“The other areas we have focused on include health, agriculture, youth and women development, education, rural development, sanitation and environmental protection,’’ he said.

Ganduje commended the citizens for their understanding and support for government policies and programmes, urging them to continue to pay their taxes as and when due to enable the government to execute more projects.

He also commended Buhari for the gallant and heroic capture of the Sambisa Forest by the Nigerian military and other stakeholders, saying this signaled the final conquest of the insurgents in North-East.

The governor said it was heart-warming in view of the fact that Kano State had been badly affected by the activities of the insurgents.

He urged the people to report any suspicious movement to the right quarters.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker representing Atisbo/Saki West and East federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Olatunbosun Olajide, has called on Nigerians to rally round President Buhari in his effort to revive the nation’s economy.

The lawmaker spoke at the Saki Township Stadium, the venue of an empowerment programme he sponsored.

While addressing journalists at the end of the programme, Olajide said Buhari had shown to the people that he had good intention but he seemed to be alone because some Nigerians did not believe in his capacity to end the economic recession.

The lawmaker said, “The rot we’re seeing in Nigeria is an accumulation of financial malpractices that began many years ago. It is also the result of neglect of our social institutions, culminating in their total collapse. It began during the military era and passed down to the political era when the Peoples Democratic Party was in government.

“Trying to revive the nation’s economy will take a while and the sincerity of the present government.

Buhari has started something that will liberate this country from corruption and systemic failure. An example of what he is doing is diversifying from total reliance on the oil sector to agriculture. It is a policy that will be felt positively in the next one or two years. The President should be supported so that the positive change will finally come.”

Olajide added that the legislative arm was doing its best to ensure that all the decisions taken were in the interest of Nigerians who were feeling the pains of economic recession.

He said, “We were elected by the people and we always ensure everything we do is in the interest of the people, though we need to improve on our communication with the people. If you are doing something and the people do not have knowledge of it, it is the same as doing nothing. Our people at the grassroots must be told what their elected representatives are doing to protect their interest.”