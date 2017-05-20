President Buhari won’t resign over ill-health – Arewa Consultative Forum

Northern umbrella body, Arewa Consultative Forum, said on Saturday that President Muhammadu Buhari won’t resign over his ill-health as being suggested in some quarters.

This, ACF said, was because the President had done the needful by transferring power to his Deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as stipulated by the 1999 constitution.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the Forum, Muhammad Ibrahim, the ACF noted with regret that in other climes, citizens wished their leaders well when ill or incapacitated, but not so in Nigeria.

According to the ACF, the call by the Bring Back Our Girl group for the President to resign, is unnecessary and not in tune with the 1999 constitution.