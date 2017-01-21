Rooney breaks Sir Bobby Charlton’s Manchester United scoring record

Wayne Rooney broke Sir Bobby Charlton’s all-time goal-scoring record for Manchester United on Saturday with his 250th for the club in a 1-1 draw at Stoke City.

The striker produced a superb free kick four minutes into stoppage time to save United from defeat and extend their unbeaten run to 13 games.

Rooney, 31, had to wait two weeks to break the record after levelling it with his 249th goal in the FA Cup third-round game against Reading. His late strike at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday moved him ahead of England and United legend Charlton.

Of Rooney’s 250 goals for United, it was only the sixth he scored directly from a free kick.

The goal also saw Rooney break Alan Shearer’s record for the most scored away from home in Premier League history, moving him onto 88.

Charlton’s goals came from 758 appearances between 1956 and 1973. Rooney’s have come from 546 appearances after he joined the club from Everton in 2004.

“The record is the record,” United manager Jose Mourinho told Sky Sports. “It is the record of the biggest club in England and one of the biggest in the world.

“Before him, the record belonged to a legend of English football. Now Wayne becomes a legend of Manchester United.”

Rooney, speaking to Sky Sports, added that he still has a lot more to offer.

“It means a hell of a lot,” he said. “It is a great honour and I am very proud. It is difficult at the minute to be over-pleased because of the result but in the grand scheme it is a huge honour.

“It’s something I never expected when I joined the club but I’m delighted and very proud. It’s been great, very successful, and there’s a lot more to come.”

https://twitter.com/WayneRooney/status/822873179165249536/photo/1

Sir Bobby himself added: “I’d be lying to say I’m not disappointed to lose the record. However, I can honestly say I’m delighted for Wayne.”

Rooney also overtook Charlton to become England’s all-time top scorer after netting his 50th goal for the Three Lions with an 84th-minute penalty in a 2-0 Euro 2016 qualifying win against Switzerland in September 2015.

His international tally now stands on 53 from 119 caps, and he is closing on Peter Shilton’s record of 125 appearances for his country.

Rooney’s 250-goal notes