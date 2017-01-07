Rooney levels Sir Bobby Charlton’s Manchester United scoring record

Wayne Rooney has levelled Sir Bobby Charlton’s goal-scoring record for Manchester United — having already surpassed his haul for England.

Rooney, 31, scored in the FA Cup third-round game against Reading on Saturday — as he turned home a fortuitous volley from Juan Mata’s cross after Anthony Martial had burst into the box — to take his tally to 249 goals in all competitions, level with England and United legend Charlton.

Charlton’s goals came from 758 appearances between 1956 and 1973, while Rooney’s have come from 543 after he joined the club from Everton in 2004.

“It’s a proud moment to do so at such a massive club like Manchester United,” Rooney told BT Sport 1. “I’m hugely honoured to be able to play for this football club but to be up there in terms of goals with Sir Bobby, it’s a really proud moment for me and hopefully I’ll be out there on my own soon. But I’ll enjoy today because it’s a real honour.”

Rooney, who was pleased to equal the record in front of United’s fans at Old Trafford, admitted he never dreamed of scoring so many goals for the club.

“You don’t think that far ahead but I’ve been at this club for a long time,” he added. “I’m enjoying it, I’m enjoying my football and I’m thankful again today to score again. It’s a huge part of my life this football club.

“Of course you want to do records in front of your home fans. We’ve got two home games coming up (against Hull and Liverpool) so hopefully I can get the next one in one of those two games. I’m delighted for today but I think more importantly for today is the result.”

United boss Jose Mourinho is also keen for Rooney to break the record, preferably with a crucial strike.

“It’s amazing but I want one more goal and I want a very important one, a last-minute goal, something really important for us because he is an amazing guy in the group and we all want him to do that,” Mourinho said. “Obviously, Sir Bobby Charlton is Sir Bobby Charlton but to have Wayne as the top-scorer in the history of such a big club is something magnificent for him.”

Both Charlton and Sir Alex Ferguson, the manager who brought Rooney to Old Trafford 13 years ago, were seen smiling among the spectators after the strike.

Speaking about the goal at half-time on BT Sport, former United midfielder Paul Scholes said: “Yes, it is a great achievement. It’s been a long time in coming.

“It’s great for him; we are so happy for him, and hopefully he can go on and break the record. What a career, what a signing and his longevity as well. He’s still got the hunger and desire to score goals and win trophies for this football club.”

On the goal, he added: “Any player, even me, doesn’t care where [the goal]comes as long as it hits the back of the net — it still means the same thing.”

Internationally, Rooney became England’s all-time top scorer after netting his 50th goal for the Three Lions with an 84th-minute penalty in their 2-0 win in a Euro 2016 qualifier against Switzerland on Sept. 8.

The England captain equalled Charlton with his 49th goal against San Marino then scored No. 50 against the Swiss from the spot six minutes from time to surpass the 1966 World Cup winner.

His tally now stands on 53 from 119 caps and is closing on Peter Shilton’s record of 125 appearances for his country.