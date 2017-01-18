Senegal gives President Jammeh midnight ultimatum

The Senegalese army said Wednesday it was ready to intervene in neighbouring The Gambia if there was no solution to the crisis triggered by President Yahya Jammeh’s refusal to step down after his election defeat last month.

“Our troops are on alert… The ultimatum takes effect at midnight,” when Jammeh’s mandate is due to expire, army spokesman Colonel Abdou Ndiaye told AFP.

“If a political solution fails, we will engage” in operations in The Gambia, he said, confirming that troops were heading to the border.