We still have a long way to go – JAMB Registrar

Despite the success recorded in the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Isaq Oloyede yesterday disclosed that the body was yet to achieve perfection.

Oloyede disclosed this in Lagos when he visited some Computer Based Test (CBT) centres.

He told journalists that out of the 65 CBT centres in Lagos, only less than 30 were up to standard.

He said: “On the part of the board, we are going to do a reassessment of the CBT centres, because what I saw while going round was not impressive. To be licensed as a CBT centre, the board would start asking questions, so that those operating as training centres would be separated from the CBT centre operators.

“I am not impressed with the standard of some CBT centres. The JAMB is going to put some stringent measures in place to cut off the substandard ones.”

He urged university administrators, rectors and provosts to protect the sanctity of entrance examination to tertiary institutions.

“We need to have mega centres that can accommodate about 1,500 candidates at a sitting. Let operators of these substandard centres hand over to those who can effectively raise the standard,” he said.

-NAN