Teenage girl born with no limbs and forced to live in a bowl dies on Christmas Day

A Teenage girl who was carried around in a plastic bowl because she was born with no limbs passed away on Christmas Day.

Brave teen Rahma Haruna spent her life in chronic pain because of the unexplained condition that took hold when she six months old.

The tragic 19-year-old, from the city of Kano State in north west Nigeria, reportedly died at home after suffering a short illness.

Rahma made the news earlier this year when images emerged of her being carried around in a plastic wash tub.

Reflecting on her daughter’s hardship, mother Fadi said: “From six months when she learnt how to sit that was when it began.

“She didn’t learn how to crawl.

“She started with a fever and that was it.

“Then stomach pains.

“Then her body parts like hands and legs.

“She cannot use any if the ache strikes.”

Rahma, who aspired to become a businesswoman by opening a grocery store, also leaves behind her loving 10-year-old brother Fahad.

Her family are said to have doted on her to make life as comfortable as possible.

Rahma said: “They help me a lot.

“How do they? They give me anything I need.”

Fahad said: “I help her in many ways.

“Bathing her is another thing I do.

“And taking her out everyday.

“I feel happy whenever I see people helping her.

“I like talking to our relatives.

“She feels happy when we visit them.”

Rahma and her family remained in the dark about her mysterious condition their whole lives.

Attempts to secure a diagnosis failed.

Doctors were baffled and some even diagnosed her as having been struck down by a jinn – a supernatural being in Islamic mythology.

Despite her punishing disorder, Rahma remained positive and hopeful throughout her life.

She said: “I thank God in everything I do.

“I want to start a business.

“A grocery store and anything people buy, that is what I want.”

Source: thesun.co.uk