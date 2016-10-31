Transgender Muslim woman hacked to death few days after marrying a man

A transgender Muslim woman has been hacked to death in Russia days after marrying a man after her father pleaded on television: ‘Bring him here and kill him in front of my eyes’.

Adam Aliev became Raina after a sex change operation in Moscow, and was killed several days after a ‘wedding’ to a man called Viktor.

The killing took place after the 25-year-old’s father Alimshaikh Aliev had told a TV station: ‘Let him be killed, I don’t want to see him. Bring him here and kill him in front of my eyes.’

The victim was from an ethnic Chechen family living in Dagestan, a Muslim region between the Caspian Sea and Chechnya in the Russian Trans-Caucasus, it was reported.

Following sex change surgery in Moscow around a month ago, a wedding ceremony was held and the murder took place several days later, according to reports.

The circumstances of the killing have not been disclosed.

‘He was hated for his non-traditional sexual orientation and when he changed his sex he was damned and received threats,’ stated Ren TV.

‘The young man decided to change his sex because he wanted to marry the man he loved, Viktor from Karachaevo-Cherkessiya (another mainly Muslim region in southern Russia).’

The wedding ‘shocked’ locals, reported Russian Dialog news site.

A female neighbour said the victim’s father ‘had a stroke’ when he discovered about the sex change and wedding and issued a ‘purman’, inviting people to kill Raina.

‘He cheated them, he went there to Moscow, had surgery and he turned from a boy to a girl,’ said the neighbour.

‘And now in Chechnya it is known too. His mother is saying “I don’t want to see him, I gave birth to a son, but what for? It is such a disgrace for the family”.

‘If the mother and father give a purman, it means they want him to be killed.’

The mother was reported to be ‘crying day and night’ over the operation and alleged wedding.

A Dagestan Mufti was quoted by KP newspaper saying: ‘Changing sex is totally forbidden, because it means that a man will be a woman.

‘It is totally forbidden in Islam. Changing sex is a protest against Allah.

‘Such surgery can be performed only in one case: when a person was born as a hermaphrodite and must decided what sex he wants to belong.

‘If a person changed his sex for another reason, he is damned, along with the surgeon who performed it.’

The surgery included breast implants the removal of the penis, it was claimed.

Deputy head of the village administration Abdutagur Israpilov said: ‘I knew Adam. He liked to put on tight leggings, his manners were feminine, even his voice was like a girl’s.

‘He finished school and went to live in Makhachkala (regional capital), and then Moscow, where he worked in nightclubs and made good money.

‘I don’t blame him (for the sex change). His feminine nature had won, so he decided to correct the mistake.

‘I heard that Adam changed his sex and married a man from Kabardino-Balkariya.’

Israpilov said: ‘He received threats. He appealed to police and a local policeman visited our administration because of it, and also a man from prosecutor’s office came.

‘Every second man in the Caucasus wanted to kill him. According to our traditions, it is just a disgrace for his family, it is a dirt on the whole Caucasus.

‘This surgery came as a shock for his mother, she is not talking to anybody now. His father got a stroke.

‘Adam wrote a letter to his friend and said he was angry about his relatives.

‘He said: ‘When they asked me for help, I sent them money, but they betrayed me when they got to know about the surgery’.

The village official said: ‘I did not recognise Adam’s cut-up body when it was brought to the village.’

