Two women charged with Kim Jong-nam’s murder

Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, 29 and Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, have been charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for the murder of a North Korean on Feb 13.

The two women were charged separately at the Magistrate’s Court here Wednesday morning.

No plea was recorded. The charge carries a mandatory death penalty if found guilty.

The charge sheet named the murdered North Korean as “Kim Chol,” the name that Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of the country’s leader Kim Jong-un, usually travels under.

Jong-nam was killed at the KL International Airport 2 (KLIA2) departure hall on Feb 13 after two women swabbed him with a chemical that has since been identified as the VX nerve agent.

Doan was arrested on Feb 15 as she was attempting to catch a flight back to Vietnam, while Siti Aisyah was detained early the next day.

Police have also arrested a third suspect, North Korean citizen Ri Jong-chol, and are seeking three more men, including North Korean embassy second secretary Hyon Kwang-song.