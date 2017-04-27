Trending
U.S. to Jonathan: Nigerians voted you out, not Obama and other countries

The United States of America on Wednesday said the election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 was the expression of the will of Nigerians and not manipulation by any other force.

The US Government said this in response to allegations by former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, that his defeat in the 2015 election was partly caused by former US President, Barack Obama, and his officials.

Jonathan equally alleged in a book, “Against the Run of Play,” written by the Chairman, Editorial Board of ThisDay, Olusegun Adeniyi, that the US worked with France and the United Kingdom to frustrate his failed re-election bid in 2015.

“The US advocated a free, fair and transparent election. The election outcome was an expression of the will of the Nigerian people,” the US embassy spokesman, Russel Brooks, said on Wednesday.

