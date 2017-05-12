What we did to unseat PDP in 2015 – Odigie-Oyegun

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, on Friday said that the APC was able to unseat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – led federal government by selling a message of hope and true transformation to Nigerians.

He said this in Abuja while delivering his opening remarks at a two-day External Communications Workshop for State Publicity Secretaries of the Party.

According to Odigie-Oyegun, the efficiency with which APC spokesmen managed the communication systems of the Party during the last general elections was what provided the impetus for the APC to be the first political party in the history of Nigeria to unseat an incumbent President.

He said: “As you are aware, our Party is the first in the history of Nigeria to unseat a ruling party.

“We achieved that feat because of what you did and because of the effectiveness of our communication system across the states.

“We were able to sell the Change agenda to Nigerians, a message of hope and true transformation built on efficient management of government resources.”

The APC National Chairman further urged the party spokesmen not to relent in their efforts but continue to sell the programmes and vision of the Party to Nigerians even with greater vigour.

He stressed that there was need to convince the people to support the policies and programmes of the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari, and also to articulate the achievements of APC state governors APC so as to deepen the understanding of the people.

“Now that we are no longer in the opposition but have formed the government at the federal level and in 24 states, there is more work to be done.

“We need to sell our programmes and vision to our people even with greater vigour. We need to convince them to support the policies and programmes of the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We need to properly articulate the achievements of our respective state governments and sell the programmes of our Party to the people. We do not have to wait till the next election cycle to do this.

“This is the time to prepare for the next election by constantly and effectively communicating the achievements and plans our state governments to the people,” Odigie-Oyegun said.