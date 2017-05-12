World bank, China, others for Nigeria’s housing project

No fewer than 400 local and foreign exhibitors will feature in the 11th Abuja Housing Show, in a bid to promote affordable housing in Nigeria, says its convener Fesadeb Communications Ltd.

Mr Festus Adebayo, Managing Director of the organisation, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday that the exhibitors would come from Nigeria and 10 foreign countries.

“Four hundred exhibitors from Nigeria and some foreign countries like the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, South Africa, Turkey and Spain are set for the Abuja housing show.

“The exhibitors are set to showcase the latest trends, home interiors, mass housing products, roofing, accessories among others,’’ Adebayo said.

According to him, experts from the World Bank, International Financial Cooperation and the Centre for Finance of Affordable Housing in South Africa would participate in the show to resolve housing problems.

The managing director said Nigerian experts from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) would also be represented.

He added that the Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company (NMRC), the Mortgage Banking Association of Nigeria among others would be represented at the Show.

Adebayo said that the participants were set to feature in the show for a practical solution to the housing needs of people.

“The 2017 housing show will not be a talk-show rather a practical solution as it will be divided into groups.

“It will focus on innovations in affordable housing market,” he said.

The managing director said that over the years, the show had transitioned from local to regional and international, adding that for Nigeria to compete with developed nations, it needed to improve its housing.

NAN reports that the organisation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently with its foreign partners for the event, which will to take place in July 2017.

The agreement is to boost international cooperation and synergy in the housing sector.

The show, which is the largest expo in Africa, has the theme: “Solving Nigerians Housing Challenge through Innovative Finance and Infrastructure Solution”.

-NAN